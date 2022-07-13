Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.06. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

