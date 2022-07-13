Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

NYSE ALTG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 64,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $303.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. Alta Equipment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALTG shares. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Ryan Greenawalt bought 8,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $85,026.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,795,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,809,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 319,741 shares of company stock worth $3,316,416 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 60,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 97,316 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.