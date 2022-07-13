Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.32

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 144238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,764.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,820.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,454 shares of company stock valued at $603,037. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,027 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,521,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $664,952,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,703 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

