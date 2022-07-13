Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.65

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $10.86. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 822 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65.

Altisource Asset Management ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.