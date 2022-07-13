American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 84.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

American Financial Group stock opened at $137.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.50. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $122.34 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.88.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Financial Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,246,000 after acquiring an additional 59,574 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 252,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 682,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

