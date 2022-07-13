America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.51 and last traded at $88.97. Approximately 1,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.38.

CRMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.76.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

