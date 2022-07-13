Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $225.39

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $225.39 and last traded at $226.76, with a volume of 1635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $253.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.24. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

