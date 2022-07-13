Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 3.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,161. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

