Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $246.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

