Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 853,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,010 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $64,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1,302.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

