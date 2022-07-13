Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $35.60

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several research firms have commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,694 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,312.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,874.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $158,593 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

