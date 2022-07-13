Analysts Set Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Target Price at $117.67

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.67.

DNKEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

