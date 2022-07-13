Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Price Target at C$14.31

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$12.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The company has a market cap of C$981.16 million and a PE ratio of -14.44. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$10.39 and a 52-week high of C$31.80.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$581.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 334,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,119,808.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,452,041 shares in the company, valued at C$116,449,145.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 445,900 shares of company stock worth $5,473,917.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

