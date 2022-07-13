Analysts Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Target Price at $51.00

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($38.10) to €40.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($55.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

