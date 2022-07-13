Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) PT at $162.29

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $219,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,834,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,991. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.72. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $404.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

