APENFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 3% lower against the dollar. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $179.16 million and $48.60 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

