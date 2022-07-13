APIX (APIX) Reaches Market Cap of $579,683.28

APIX (APIX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $579,683.28 and $12,650.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APIX has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 130,089,490 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

