Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.54% from the company’s previous close.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.