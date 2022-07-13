Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $89.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.