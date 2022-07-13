Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,335 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

MUB opened at $107.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

