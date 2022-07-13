Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,578 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,927,000 after purchasing an additional 867,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

