Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up about 1.6% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

ITM stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

