Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 12,817 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 595,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 186,245 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $100.85. 8,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,204. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15.

