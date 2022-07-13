Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $229.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.21. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

