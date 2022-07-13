Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 450 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.56. The company had a trading volume of 45,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,135. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.43. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.