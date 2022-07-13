Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $104.36. 145,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

