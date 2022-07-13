Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

IWM stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.36. 1,888,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,325,605. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day moving average of $194.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

