Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.58 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.56. 138,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.78 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

