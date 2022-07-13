Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $20.84 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.9% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.91. 12,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,741. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

