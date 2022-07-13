Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $824,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.56. 4,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $287.93 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

