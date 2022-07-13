Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.67. 32,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

