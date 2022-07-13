Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 340 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 2.0% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,155,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,572. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.26%.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

