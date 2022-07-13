Arcona Price Reaches $0.0846 on Major Exchanges (ARCONA)

Arcona (ARCONA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Arcona has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $119,735.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcona coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arcona has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00099016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00169603 BTC.

About Arcona

Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona . The official website for Arcona is www.arcona.io/index.html . Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

