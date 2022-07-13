Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.29% of United Rentals worth $75,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI opened at $250.98 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.50.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

