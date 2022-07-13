Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys New Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 845,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.25% of Alteryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 71,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Alteryx by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYX opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.14). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AYX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

