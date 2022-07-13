Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $59.45 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,667 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $59,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $215.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total value of $1,866,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

