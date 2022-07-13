Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $61.25 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $61,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

