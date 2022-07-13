Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $63.25 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,637 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $63,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,024.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,840 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,457 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

