Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $71.67 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of Synopsys worth $71,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,833,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,357,476,000 after buying an additional 150,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 80,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.91.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $301.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

