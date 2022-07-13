Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 650,761 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,072,000. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises approximately 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 272,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,403,000 after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,584,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

NYSE:CFR opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.