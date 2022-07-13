Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.

ARES has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.22.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,612.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ares Management by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ares Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 1,212.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 592,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.