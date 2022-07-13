Arqma (ARQ) Hits Market Cap of $64,979.82

Arqma (ARQ) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $64,979.82 and $256.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,507.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.14 or 0.05408924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00027819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00246275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00638560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00507357 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,923,767 coins and its circulating supply is 13,879,223 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

