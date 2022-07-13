Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 41,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,710,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.
Several analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.
In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,786 shares of company stock valued at $316,462. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
