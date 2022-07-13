Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$0.40 target price on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

