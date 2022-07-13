ASD (BTMX) Hits Market Cap of $272.92 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded flat against the US dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,775.89 or 0.99986863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002929 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

