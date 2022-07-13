ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 19,050.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ASX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.02. 31,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,642. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

