ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.99

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and traded as low as $33.93. ATCO shares last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 1,724 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACLLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

