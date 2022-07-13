Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AMIVF stock remained flat at $$10.46 during trading on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

