Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) were up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 2,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 40,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 310,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 977,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter.

