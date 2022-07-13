Auto (AUTO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.19 Million

Auto (AUTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $286.17 or 0.01466985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $15.17 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

